Iran, Italy to boost coop. on combating narcotics, money laundering

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The draft of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been prepared which aims to promote the cooperation between the two country regarding the fight against narcotics and money laundering.

“The final version of the MOU will be inked in the coming months,” said Iranian anti-narcotics police chief Mohammad Massoud Zahedian.

Promoting cooperation in technical issues and exchanging of information are among the main topics of this MOU, he added.

He made the remarks on the sideline of the visit of the head of the Central Directorate for Antidrug Services of Italy to the museum and headquarters of Iran police’s anti-narcotics department.

Touching on the long history of cooperation between police forces of the two countries, Zahedian hoped for more joint actions in the future to combat narcatics smuggling networks.

