Unblocking Iran’s resources in foreign banks must be seriously pursued: Rouhani

In a phone conversation with Governor of Central Bank of Iran [CBI] Abdolnasser Hemmati on Friday, Rouhani learned of the latest efforts to facilitate and expedite the use of the Central Bank's foreign exchange resources to supply basic goods, medicine, and raw materials. He further appreciated the efforts made by the Central Bank of Iran in unblocking the country's resources in foreign banks.

Rouhani also held another phone conversation with the Caretaker of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modaress Khiabani and noted that the Ministry must provide the necessary currency for the import of basic goods as well as the raw materials for factories and manufacturing enterprises in order to expand production.

