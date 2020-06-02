Vietnam felicitates Ghalibaf on election as new Parl. Speaker

In a message on Wednesday, Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker and called for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and the people of Vietnam, I congratulated you on your election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker,” the Chairwoman said.

“I am very happy that over the past years, the relations between Vietnam and Iran have made progress and brought many benefits to the people of the two countries. I hope that the friendly cooperation between the two parliaments contributes to greater peace, stability, and development in the world and the region, I wish you prosperity in your future endeavors,” she added.

The new Parliament started its work on May 27 while Ghalibaf was elected as its speaker in an election one day later.

There are 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

FA/IRN 83808423