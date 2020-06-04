  1. Politics
Pakistan felicitates Ghalibaf on election as new Parl. Speaker

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker, inviting him to visit Pakistan.

In a message on Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker, calling for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of Pakistan, I congratulate you on your election as the new Iranian parliament Speaker,” he said.

“There excellent fraternal relations between Iran and Pakistan based on religious and cultural affiliations,” he added.

“We also appreciate the Iranian Leader for his continuance support for Kashmir,” Qaiser noted.

He also invited Ghlaibaf to visit Pakistan after the outbreak of coronavirus.

