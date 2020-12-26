Belgrade keen on deepening relations with Tehran

On Friday, Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hasanpour met and held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

In this meeting, the Iranian envoy spoke about the necessity of the development of bilateral and international cooperation at the parliamentary level.

Hailing the relations of Iran and Serbia, Hassanpour said, “The two countries enjoy plenty of room to improve relations, especially in the economic and agricultural fields.”

“We fully welcome and support the strengthening of parliamentary cooperation, which will pave the way for the development of cooperation in other areas”, he added.

Despite restrictions and pressures, the two countries have tried to adhere to international principles and commitments in the international arena, he said, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the principle of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Serbia.”

The Serbian Parliament Speaker, for his part, appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on supporting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, including Serbia, adding, “JCPOA has been the greatest diplomatic victory and achievement in establishing peace, stability, and security.”

“Unfortunately, Trump administration has eliminated all the positive effects of this international agreement, causing a big crisis through withdrawing from the nuclear deal.”

Elsewhere he said that Serbian leaders are determined to pursue a policy of expanding and deepening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying such policy will never change

