Iran-Serbia bilateral ties on development track: envoy

Rashid Hassanpour made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and termed the diplomatic ties between Iran and Serbia after elapse of eight years of diplomatic ties “significant”.

Bilateral ties between Iran and Serbia is on the basis of principle of friendship, he said, adding, “the upcoming visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a solid evidence of the said claim, indicating that the two countries have established friendly and amicable ties in recent years.”

He pointed to the upcoming visit of Serbian president to the Islamic Republic of Iran shortly after the removal of condition caused by the coronavirus global pandemic and added, “in this visit, it is expected that at least 10 cooperation agreements will be inked between the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy to the amicable and friendly relations between Tehran and Belgrade and added, “friendly ties between Iran and Serbia has been developed specially in Rouhani administration dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ in particular.”

Hassanpour pointed to the significance of Europe with Balkan as a part of it, and termed political ties and economic cooperation between Iran and Serbia as well as trade cooperation of Iran with other countries of the region “important”.

