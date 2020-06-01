“We will succeed in realizing ‘surge in production’ objectives if we act united as in corona case.”

Speaking on Monday in the first session of planning for materializing objectives of motto of ‘surge in production’, named after in the current year by the Leader, he said, “we will be successful in realizing objectives of ‘surge in production’ in the country if we act united with each other as the same we did in the field of containing coronavirus throughout the country.”

The government has done several infrastructural projects, some of which have been unprecedented and unique of its kind in the country, he said, adding, “the determination of motto of ‘surge in production’ in the current year is a sign of high potential and capability of both nation and government to realize the motto of ‘surge in production’.”

The government managed to successfully handle and administer economy of the country in the toughest situation overshadowing the country, Rouhani emphasized.

All organizations and departments are duty bound to make their utmost efforts for realizing objectives of ‘surge in production’ and completing macro-national projects, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the salient achievements taken in the country in managing and battling the novel coronavirus and added, “accordingly, World Health Organization [WHO] has acknowledged that Iran has taken giant stride in controlling and containing the pandemic.”

