Iran ready to expand science coop. with Iraq: official

Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami congratulated Nabil Kazem Abdul-Sahib on his election as the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq on Monday.

“The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers joint cooperation in scientific fields such as exchanging professors and researchers as an effective step to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq,” he said.

“I seize this opportunity and wish you and the Iraqi nation health and prosperity,” he added.

FA/ 4939381