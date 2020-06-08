Iran-Turkey science coop. to cause improvement in Islamic world: official

He pointed to the significance of joint program to support research-related projects with neighboring Turkey and added, “considering the high rank of Iran and Turkey among countries of the Islamic world in terms of science, expansion and development of scientific-technological cooperation between the two countries will lead to the growth of science in the Islamic world.”

Iran-Turkey Research Project Support Program has helped deepen and broaden amicable ties between the two countries, the issue of which will lead to the economic and cultural development, Kouhian emphasized.

“We are of the opinion that scientific diplomacy is always considered as one of the most effective and efficient tools in approaching nations to one another," he said, adding, “accordingly, suitable ways will be provided to identify capabilities and potentials of two sides and consequently, synergies within the framework of bilateral scientific cooperation,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kouhian pointed to the formation of the first notice of joint research project between Iran and Turkey within the framework of “TUBITAK-MSRT Joint Call 2020” and added, “University of Tabriz, as responsible body of Working Group of scientific cooperation between Iran and Turkey, was tasked with following up the provisions of a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] inked in Dec. 2017.

