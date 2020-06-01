Iran, Afghanistan capable of fighting against regional intervention: Ghalibaf

In a phone conversation on Monday, Speaker of Afghanistan's House of the People Mir Rahman Rahmani congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

“Strengthening friendly relations between Iran and Afghanistan is of great importance, and we hope that the level of interaction between the two countries increases and we see the expansion of relations in various fields, especially the development of parliamentary relations,” Ghalibaf noted.

Referring to boosting border security, Ghalibaf maintained, “With close bilateral cooperation, important steps can be taken to combat threats, such as terrorism, drug-trafficking, and the involvement of third countries in destabilizing the region.”

Ghalibaf also offered his condolences to the Afghan parliament, government and nation over the recent terrorist attack in the country, which killed a number of Afghan citizens.

Emphasizing the historical relations between the two countries, Mir Rahman Rahmani said, “Afghanistan's House of the People welcomes the continuation and expansion of its friendly relations with the Iranian Parliament.”

