Govt. submits agreement on ‘intl. railway link’ between Iran, Afghanistan to Parl.

The bill of the agreement was had been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 1, 2020, was submitted to the Iranian Parliament to go through the legal process.

This bill was approved due to the significance of using rail services in exchange of goods and transport of passenger, its positive effects in strengthening economic ties and also other cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan as well as the need to provide necessary legal conditions for the development of international railways communications in the territory of the two countries.

The agreement inked between the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Afghanistan on ‘International Railways Communications’ includes an introduction and 12 articles which were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

