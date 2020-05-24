Iran, Turkey stress need to reopen borders, resume trade

Felicitating the Eid al-Fitr to people of the two countries, the two presidents highlighted the need to deepen and expand bilateral relations, especially economic and trade ties.

They also hoped that joint economic commissions of the two countries would soon hold sessions to materialize earlier agreements and move bilateral trade in a positive direction.

Referring to the history of cooperation between the two neighboring countries, both sides pointed to the need to share experiences in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“In current circumstances, the reopening of air and land borders as soon as possible by observing health protocols and resumption of bilateral trade is a necessity for both countries,” Rouhani said.

Erdogan, for his part, said that he would issue the required directives for the resumption of trade with Iran in joint borders.

The Turkish President also said that sharing of experiences in the fight against COVID-19 can be fruitful.

