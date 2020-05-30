World not to be fooled by blame games: Mousavi

In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to US withdrawal from World Health Organization and noted, “In a new chapter of its withdrawal series, and amid a pandemic that has rattled the world, the US terminates its relationship with WHO.”

“After failing its people, this irresponsible regime has been seeking a scapegoat to hide its debacle.” He said.

“But, blame games did not and will not fool the world.” He added.

Trump announced on May 29 that the US will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming that it acts at the behest of China.

In a letter to Tedros Adhanom, the current Director-General of the World Health Organization, US President Donald Trump claimed that the organization has now become a "puppet of China."

In response to the US President, the Chinese government called on the United States to live up to its international obligations instead of making accusations against the country.

