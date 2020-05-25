US not qualified to judge other countries: Iran Foreign Ministry

Given its dark history, the United States is by no means politically, legally, and morally qualified to judge other countries, said the ministry’s spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Monday.

The remarks came in response to a recent report by the US Department of State that accuses Iran of implementing terrorist measures after the Islamic Revolution without providing any evidence.

Mousavi said that the ‘baseless’ report is the result of the US’ illusion and is a continuation of ‘psychological war’ against the country.

The spokesman added that the report is full of ‘illusionary accusations’ that have never been proved. These allegations are being leveled by those who have, in the past century, interfered in internal affairs of 55 independent countries and committed illegal measures against people of the world, he said.

He went on to give examples of US crimes including imposing economic terrorism against 33 countries since 2017, supporting terrorist groups such as MKO and ISIL, backing drug cartels, supporting dictator and fascist regimes, and staging 79 coups across the world, among others.

This item will be updated...

