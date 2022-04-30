Quds Day defeated cognitive warfare of enemies

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote on his tweeter account that Quds day defeated the cognitive warfare of the enemies.

Imam Khomeini's call for freedom and confronting oppression has penetrated deeper than ever into the hearts of the lovers of the Islamic Revolution, Rear Admiral Ali Shmakhani said.

Today, the sound of breaking the bones of the Zionist regime is being heard louder and louder at the international level, he stressed.

Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose the occupying regime of Isreal.

RHM/14010210000307