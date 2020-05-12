View Intl. Quds Day’s rally online via Instagram program, other social platforms in English from S. Africa

This year’s International Quds Day will be held online through Instagram program as well as other social networks in English language from S Africa due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Hereunder are the key speakers which will address people on International Quds Day which marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan: Dr. Zahra Mostafavi, daughter of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA], Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs, Mr. Ndaba Mandela grandson of Nelson Mandela, Mr. Geoff Makhubo Mayor of Johannesburg, Khaled al-Ghodoumi Hamas Representative in Iran, Nasser Abousharif, representative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran, Ebrahim Rasool Governor General of Cape Town province, representative of National African Congress, Dr. Akbari Iran;s former ambassador to Libya, Dr. Marandi University Professor and expert in international affairs, Mr. Masoud Shajareh, UK Islamic Human Rights Commission, as well as other international personalities and figures.

Date: International Quds Day on May 22, 2020 at 11: 00 pm [Iran Local Time] and 20:30 [South Africa's Local Time]

Now, follow us at our Instagram page on ‘sa.talk’ and view program ‘live’ in English from South Africa.

