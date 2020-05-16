Al-Nujaba calls for condemnation of Saudis’ insult to Shahid al-Muhandis

Nasr al-Shimmari, in response to the insult of Saudi MBC TV channel to the commander of the IPMF, said, “If the Iraqi government and official organizations can’t show a proper response, we should wait for the adoption of a position by the eminent sources of emulation who have long emphasized the role of people in properly responding to such repeated insults,” reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Noting that “they used to insult the moral values of the original Iraqi tribes, and now insults are directed towards the national heroes and the martyred leaders of Iraq”, Nasr al-Shimmari stated, “This revealed the seditious role of the Saudi channels to the ones who possess wisdom and rationality.”

Calling the insult to Shahid al-Muhandis a part of the wicked attempts made by the Saudi Regime for hiding its wickedness and appalling crimes, he reiterated, “The brutal crime of killing thousands of innocent people, from the old and women to young children, has sufficiently made this Regime infamous.”

Al-Nujaba’s spokesman further mentioned, “If the Iraqi government and official organizations- which are naturally responsible in this regard- can’t show a proper response, we should wait for the position of the eminent sources of emulation who have long emphasized the role of people in properly responding to such repeated insults.”

“Today, everyone is supposed to adopt a clear position against those who insult Iraq, its people, sacred issues, heroes and martyrs”, al-Shimmari stressed.

It should be noted that the MBC TV channel, sponsored by the Saudi terrorist-supporting Regime, have recently called Shahid Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis a “terrorist”, an insult that received many negative responses from the public thought and also created a wave of hatred towards itself across the region, especially among Iraqis.

MNA/PR