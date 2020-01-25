Resistance lions to devastate US, its mercenaries all: Al-Nujaba’s spokesman

Al-Nujaba’s spokesman, sending a video message to Abouzar Media Festival, emphasized the victory of the Islamic Republic in all battlefields, including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Initially, Engineer Nasr ash-Shimmari, thanking God for the blessing of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the supreme leader, called the raised flag of the Resistance, together with the culture of martyrdom, the signs of Islam’s glory and its victory over the arrogant powers.

Commending the martyred commanders of the Resistance Front, Lieutenant-general Haj Qasim Soleymani and Haj Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, he pointed out, “Today, before these Heavenly martyrs, we should be mindful of the great war launched against Islam; the soft war whose chief tool is media and mass communication networks.”

Al-Nujaba’s spokesman, describing being equipped with “foresight and faith” as the requirement of the battle against plots, further noted, “Iran’s Revolution managed to give the pure Muhammadi Islam a pivotal position within the equation of world power. Enemy’s media are regularly attempting to provoke divisions in the lines of the Islamic Ummah, prevent the dissemination of news on the Islamic Republic’s achievements and to divert minds and eyes from the main enemy, the US, and Israel.”

In another part of his message, saying that Iran’s missile retaliation against the US was a strong response to the cowardly assassination of two martyred commanders of the Resistance, he maintained, “Today, all the region is under the influence of the glittering martyrdom of Haj Qasim and his fortunate companions. Millions of people who zealously attended in their funeral will never calm down unless the US leaves the region, and the pure blood of these martyrs has made this victory achievable.”

Finally, pointing to the mass demonstration of Iraqi people on Friday, he explicated, “Millions of demonstrators, in a unanimous manner, chanted “Down with the USA” and “Down with Israel”, and loudly called for the expulsion of the occupying forces. The US and its mercenaries have to know that thousands of courageous men of the Islamic Resistance Front are unitedly behind these cries and devastate them all.”

