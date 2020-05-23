Similar to Ashura, Quds day is a reminder to oppressed

The secretary-general, on the occasion of Quds day, twitted, “If Ashura day was a turning point on the path of the world nobles’ resistance against cruelty, certainly, Quds day is a reminder to all those oppressed that the resistance is still continued”, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

“This malady of being oppressed won’t be remedied unless with the liberation of Quds”, al-Kaabi stressed in his message.

Earlier on May 21, the Chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board Sheikh Ali al-Asadi pointed to the inspirational influence of the supreme leader of the Revolution in the Resistance Axis, described the Quds day speech of the leader as “the roadmap for world’s freedom-seekers”.

The chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board, in an interview with IRNA, mentioned the cooperation between the heads of Arab states and those of Western countries on supporting Israel as the cause of violation of several international norms by this regime, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

