"We observing American’s switch of direction from K-1 Base"

The official spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, some few minutes ago, issuing a twit, stressed that the zero hour of revenge is close and this Movement has exactly observed whatever American forces did in K-۱ in Kirkuk to Zab and Al-Hawija, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

Engineer Nasr ash-Shimmari mentioned, “Considering it gives them security, they have changed their path and are using byways, however, they should know that we are observing them.

Then, addressing occupiers of Iraq, he warned, “It is our land and we are closer to you than what you think.”

