Iranians are ‘capable partners’: Guinea mines minister

Speaking in a video conference with Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Khodadad Gharibpour on Fri., he termed Iranians as able and competent partners with high capabilities and capacities.”

The Guinean minister welcomed the idea of developing mines and mineral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After being informed of 11 percent growth of Iran’s steel production volume last year [ended March 20, 2020] and also 70 percent increase in production capacity of aluminum in Iran, he emphasized the need for transfer of experience and technical know-how between the two countries in the mines and mineral sector.

He pointed to the commissioning of bauxite project in Guinea and added, “we are seeking a suitable solution for launching this project. We promise to provide necessary guarantees for funding this project.”

For his part, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and CEO of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization [IMIDRO] Gharibpour said that his organization is ready to activate the contract on ‘launching bauxite project’ in Guinea.”

He expressed his thanks to Guinean minister of mines and geology for his development approach and acceptance of proposals raised by IMIDRO for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in other mineral fields.

