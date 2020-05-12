  1. Politics
May 12, 2020, 3:24 PM

Deadly suicide attack targets funeral in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – A suicide bomber in eastern Afghanistan killed and wounded at least 50 men on Tuesday in an attack on the funeral of a police commander attended by government officials and a member of parliament, officials said.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of Nangarhar’s provincial council, said at least 50 people were killed or wounded. The member of parliament, Hazrat Ali, survived, he said.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack on the mourners gathered in Khewa district of Nangarhar province on the border with Pakistan, Reuters reported.

The ISIL Takfiri terrorists are known to operate in the province.

Also on Tuesday, unidentified gunmen attacked a hospital in the capital, Kabul, killing at least eight people.

No militant group claimed responsibility for either attack.

