Abdullah thanks FM Zarif’s support for political accord in Afghanistan

“I appreciate a call by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who expressed support for the political accord signed today, as well as for a ceasefire & regional consensus. I assured him that peace is a priority & urged more bilateral cooperation leading to a durable peace & a stable region,” Abdullah wrote in his twitter account.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also welcomed a political agreement between two winners of the recent Afghan elections on Sunday night and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist process of Afghan-Afghan political talks.”

After months of conflict over the Afghan presidential election, a political agreement was signed on Sunday between President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in an effort to end the crisis.

Under the agreement, Abdullah will chair the High Reconciliation Council, which has five deputies and have an independent budget along with specific powers. Moreover, He will retain a right to introduce 50 percent of the government's cabinet.

The agreement states that Afghanistan's 34 governors will be appointed on the basis of mutual agreement and that any change, adjustment, or removal of individuals from important government positions will be conducted due to proper reasons.

Afghanistan Election Commission declared Ashraf Ghani president on Jan. 20, 2020 which was later rejected by Abdullah.

On March 9, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah held simultaneous inauguration ceremonies at the presidential and Sepidar palaces with their supporters, effectively giving Afghanistan two presidents and a parallel government that created the crisis.

