QOM, May 15 (MNA) – On the holiest night of the year, Laylat al-Qadr [Night of Decree], people in Qom province, like previous years, attended blood transfusion centers for donating blood to patients.

Laylat Al Qadr is considered the holiest night of the year for Muslims, and is traditionally celebrated on the 27th day of Ramadan. It is the night that the Holy Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.