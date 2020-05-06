FIFA to soon announce decision on 2020 Futsal World Cup

The event was due to be held from September 12 to October 4 in Lithuania, however, the coronavirus outbreak has complicated the situation. On the one hand, the qualification events in Asia and America have been postponed due to the pandemic, and on the other hand, Lithuania has requested the postponement of the event for one year.

On its latest statement, FIFA had said that it would announce the decision till April 30, but it didn’t come.

One report suggested that FIFA has requested a three months postponement but Lithuania has not accepted the offer. Meanwhile, another report claimed that the event has been postponed to September 2021 but FIFA has not yet officially announced its stance.

To get the latest information, Merh News Agency reached out to FIFA for clarification on the issue.

“As you might be aware, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has established a FIFA-Confederations working group to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” FIFA told Mehr News Agency in an email on May 4.

“Based on the working group recommendations following an initial meeting, a decision on the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 from the Bureau of the FIFA Council is expected soon,” added the letter.

