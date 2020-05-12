  1. Politics
In a statement:

China responds to US allegations about Covid-19

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – In a statement titled as "Reality Check of US Allegations Against China on COVID-19", Chinses ministry of foreign affairs responded to allegations of the US politicians and media outlets allegations seeking to shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to COVID-19.

"Recently, some US politicians and media outlets have been fabricating preposterous allegations and lies of one kind or another in order to shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to COVID-19," the statement said.

The Chinses ministry referred to As Abraham Lincoln when he said, "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time".

"Lies evaporate in the light of truth. It is time to let facts speak for themselves," it added.

"In the future, we will continue to reveal the truth to the world whenever new lies appear."

The full text of the 59-page-statement is available at https://media.mehrnews.com/d/2020/05/12/0/3449028.pdf

