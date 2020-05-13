Trump ally Lindsey Graham seeks China sanctions over coronavirus probe: report

According to South China Morning Post, Graham said China had refused to allow investigators to study how the outbreak started and added in a statement: “I’m convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so.”

Graham said his “Covid-19 Accountability Act” would require the president to make a certification to Congress within 60 days that China had “provided a full and complete accounting to any Covid-19 investigation led by the United States, its allies or UN affiliate such as the World Health Organisation.”

The bill would authorise the president to impose a range of sanctions, including asset freezes, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese businesses by US institutions and banning Chinese firms from listing on US exchanges.

