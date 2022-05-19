Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 19

Arman-e Melli:
Leader urges for population growth in Iran as necessity
Taliban reportedly in touch with US
Asia:
US taking part in Zionist regime drill
Aftab:
Leader says population growth in Iran a necessity
Ebtekar:
Hopes on JCPOA revival
Etemad:
UN special rapporteur: Sanctions on Iran in violation of human rights
Iran:
UN special rapporteur: US sanction illegal, inhuman
Kayhan:
Foreign ship carrying 550K smuggled fuel seized in PG
UN special rapporteur: $120 bn of Iran assets illegally trapped
