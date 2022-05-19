  1. Politics
May 19, 2022, 10:16 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 19

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, May 19.

Arman-e Melli:

Leader urges for population growth in Iran as necessity

Taliban reportedly in touch with US

Asia:

US taking part in Zionist regime drill

Aftab:

Ebtekar:

Hopes on JCPOA revival

Etemad:

UN special rapporteur: Sanctions on Iran in violation of human rights 

Iran:

UN special rapporteur: US sanction illegal, inhuman

Kayhan:

Foreign ship carrying 550K smuggled fuel seized in PG 

UN special rapporteur: $120 bn of Iran assets illegally trapped 

