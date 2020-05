TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – On the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba [PBUH] and in line with supporting vulnerable strata of society during the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, a household cake was prepared and distributed among people in Tehran within the framework of “Popular Imam Ali [AS] Campaign”.

In addition, livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed among the needy people in various districts in capital Tehran.