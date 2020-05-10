  1. Politics
May 10, 2020, 11:44 AM

Leader attends anti-corona taskforce session via video-conferencing

Leader attends anti-corona taskforce session via video-conferencing

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has attended today’s session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters through video-conferencing.

Governors and provincial anti-corona task forces were also present at the video conference hosted by President Hassan Rouhani. 

No further detail about the session or Leader’s remarks has been yet released. 

MAH/ 4921604

News Code 158525

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News