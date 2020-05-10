Leader attends anti-corona taskforce session via video-conferencing

Governors and provincial anti-corona task forces were also present at the video conference hosted by President Hassan Rouhani.
TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has attended today’s session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters through video-conferencing.
Governors and provincial anti-corona task forces were also present at the video conference hosted by President Hassan Rouhani.
No further detail about the session or Leader’s remarks has been yet released.
