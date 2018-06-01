Iran’s pharmaceutical exports sees twofold growth

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Director General of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dr. Akbar Barandegi revealed the considerable twofold growth of country’s pharmaceutical exports in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018).

Turning to the provisions of 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan and in order to promote nonoil export and in line with the government’s policies to support exports and trying to promote export of pharmaceuticals, he said, “moreover preserving the priority of supplying the country’s pharmaceutical needs, Food and Drug Administration of the country has issued license for export of surplus domestic production by encouraging pharmaceutical production companies in this respect.”

He put the total export volume of pharmaceuticals in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018) at about $120 million.

Despite all problems facing ahead over the past years, domestic pharmaceutical companies managed to increase their exports volume as much as twofold in the last year, he maintained.

Barandegi put the pharmaceutical exports volume in the past year in 1395 (ended March 20, 2017) at about $70 million.

Iran’s maximum exports volume of pharmaceuticals related to the ‘high-tech’ and ‘chemotherapy’ drugs which were exported mainly to the countries including Russia, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Republic of Azerbaijan, he concluded.

