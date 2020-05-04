Police bust over 1.4 tons of narcotics in S Iran

Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari, the Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan said on Monday that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police forces of Iranshahr and Saravan counties have identified and dismantled a drug-trafficking band who had intended to transfer two big consignments of narcotics to the central parts of Iran from eastern borders.

In the operation carried out in Saravan, police forces have busted 812 kilograms of opium in addition to confiscation a number of weapons and ammunition, he added.

According to the police chief, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

In another operation in Iranshahr, the police seized two vehicles attempting to smuggle 587 kilograms of opium into the province, Ghanbari said.

One smuggler was detained during the operation and the other one was killed, he added.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

