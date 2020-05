According to a statement by the IRGC’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, the elite force’s servicemen clashed with the anti-revolution elements in the western province of Kordestan on Tuesday, killing a number of the hostile elements.

The clash took place near the city of Divandarreh, during which three IRGC servicemen, including a colonel, were martyred.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

