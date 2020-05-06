Intelligence Ministry dismantles two terrorist teams in W Iran

In a statement, the ministry said that its forces in West Azarbaijan and Kordestan provinces have managed to monitor and eliminate two terrorist groups, affiliated with separatist groups, that had entered the country from neighboring countries to carry out acts of terrorism.

During the effective intelligence operation, 16 terrorist elements were arrested along with two AK47 weapons, and a bunch of grenades and live ammunition, said the statement.

The leader of this terrorist group is residing in Europe and being supported by an Arab reactionary country, added the statement.

Some of the arrested terrorists were involved in the assassination and martyrdom of innocent people and the extortion of producers and traders in the west of the country, it said, adding that one of the terrorist teams have assassinated the child of Islamic Revolution fan in a cruel manner.

