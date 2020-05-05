Era of Nazism has gone over: IDO’s head to German govt.

In response to the cowardly and irresponsible decision taken by the German government on dealing with the Muslims interested in Lebanon’s Hezbollah when attending German mosques, Hojjatoleslam Qomi addressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and said, “your military bases are under the command of terrorist government and president of the United States and are free to assassinate terminator of ISIS terrorist group but German mosques are closed to the legal citizens of your country who are enthusiast to the freedom-seeking movement of Hezbollah.”

Member of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution added, “in a country where no one is even allowed to question the ‘Holocaust’, advocacy from global seeking of freedom should also be a crime.”

German government should know that the era of Nazism has passed, he said and emphasized, “like people of most European countries, German people are facing an identity crisis, because, their government has defined their national identity as American political colony.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojjatoleslam Qomi added, “German government should not pay its debts to its colonial and oppressive masters by violating the rights of its freedom-loving citizens and Muslims. Thus, dependency of Merkel’s government to the Zionist regime and its adherence to the brutal policies of child-killing regime will not be in favor of the government as false claimant of the human rights.”

In a sudden and unprecedented move, German government designated Lebanon’s Hezbollah and all groups and movements affiliated to it as ‘terrorist’ and German police raised homes and mosques of Muslims and then arrested a great number of Muslim people.

In explanation of this brutal move, Merkel;s government announced, “Germany considers Lebanonese Hezbollah as a terrorist group since it [Hezbollah] does not recognize Israel.”

Germany announced Thursday it has designated the Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah a terror organization, banning all of its activities in the country and ordering raids on sites police say are linked to the group.

The police early Thursday raided properties belonging to associations linked to Hezbollah in five German cities including Berlin and Dortmund, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Hezbollah’s military arm has long been banned in Germany, though the group had been allowed to pursue political and social activities.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that the decision has been made under US pressure and to satisfy the Israeli regime.

