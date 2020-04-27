US anti-Iranian sanctions in violation of human rights: Rouhani

Noting that the US sanctions are against the fundamentals of human rights, Rouhani said that "illegal disagreements, while the world is dealing with a pandemic, can be dangerous."

The Iranian President, elsewhere, voiced his country's readiness to supply Indonesia's need for anti-coronavirus products, including test-kits, ventilators, face masks and etc.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made good progress in the fields of science and technology, supplying and manufacturing requirements such as diagnostic kits, ventilators, CT scans and N95 masks, and is ready to cooperate and interact with Indonesia in this regard," Rouhani said.

During the phone talk, the two sides congratulated each other's countries on Ramadan, hoping that the holy month would intensify unity and solidarity among Muslims.

Referring to the warm mutual relations between Tehran and Jakarta in past years, the two sides hoped that the 13th Iran-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting, which is to be held in the future, would ease the implementation of the made common agreements.

President Widodo, for his part, underscored the expansion of bilateral cooperation on fight against coronavirus and the exchange of experiences and technological achievements in this regard.

He noted that under the coronavirus pandemic, all countries, in particular, the Muslim countries should get united to beat the virus.

PHOTO: Widodo shaking hand with Rouhani during an official visit to Tehran in mid-Dec. 2016

