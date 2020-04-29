“Equality, Sincere Assistance Maneuver” in Ardabil prov.

ARDABIL, Apr. 30(MNA) – Concurrent with the arrival of holy month of Ramadan, some 66,000 livelihood foodstuff packages were prepared for distributing among the needy families and those who were affected by the outbreak of coronavirus within the framework of “Equality, Empathy and Sincere Assistance Maneuver”.

In the first phase of this philanthropic maneuver, 15,000 livelihood foodstuff packages were distributed in this province and this empathy maneuver will run until Eid al-Fitr [marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan].