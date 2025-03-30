Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missiles

Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces struck the Israeli Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv using Zolfaqar missiles.

"By carrying out this operation, we proved that the US has failed to prevent Yemen from supporting the oppressed Palestinian people," he stressed.

"American airstrikes do not prevent us from fulfilling our religious, moral, and human duties."

"With the help of God Almighty, we will continue the anti-Zionist operations until the aggression and siege against the Gaza Strip stop."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

