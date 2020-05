HAMEDAN, May 02 (MNA) – The “Equality, Empathy and sincere Assistance Maneuver” was held in Dar-Qeshlaq village, Kaboudarahang district, Hamedan province.

In this maneuver, physicians and Jihadi forces embarked on screening villagers for coronavirus, distributing drugs and also foodstuff packages among them during the holy month of Ramadan.