Iranian midwives supporting pregnant women, new-born babies during pandemic

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Midwives are in a unique position, given the emphasis of the philosophy of midwifery care on building relationships and incorporating a holistic approach, to support women to make healthy choices with the aim of promoting health and preventing ill health and to back new-borns. They play a vital role in responding to the current coronavirus pandemic. International Day of the Midwives was first celebrated on May 5, 1991, and has since been observed in over 50 nations around the world.