Iranian model of public assistance during corona to be compiled: official

Speaking in a session of 6th Corona Management Media Evaluation Working Group, held at the venue of the Interior Ministry on Sun., he said, “considering the request of several countries for taking advantage of Iran’s successful experiences gained in the fight against coronavirus as well as effective use of public capacities and potentials in this field, preliminary measures have been taken for modeling and branding public assistance during the pandemic.”

I the current situation, the country should move towards branding an Iranian model of public assistance during the outbreak in global level, he emphasized.

With the coordination made between all responsible organizations, the country managed to contain and manage COVID-19 in the best form possible, he underscored.

Aqa Mohammadi further pointed to the influential role of clerics and Friday prayers headquarters in the fight against coronavirus.

