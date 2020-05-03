78,422 patients recover from Covid-19

Kianoosh Jahanpour said at a press conference that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 97,424 following the detection of 976 new cases since Saturday.

He also noted that 78,422 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital so far.

The spokesman noted that the novel virus claimed 47 lives in the past day, putting the total death rate at 6,203.

At present, Jahanpour added, 2,690 patients are under intensive care due to their critical health conditions.

According to him, 496,273 coronavirus diagnostic tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stands above 3.4 million, with nearly 245,000 deaths and approximately 1.1 million recoveries.

