Germany unable to withstand US pressures: MP

“Although Germany is the most powerful country in the EU regarding the economy, as far as politics is concerned, it is a weak country that cannot stand against US pressures,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told IRNA on Sunday.

The remarks come as Berlin has recently designated Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, banning all of its activities in the country and ordering raids on sites police say are linked to the group.

“It is a great surprise that Germany, with its position in Europe, is not still aware that Hezbollah is part of Lebanon’s sovereignty and is present in the country’s government and parliament,” he said, noting that the Berlin decision is like others designating part of the German government as a terrorist entity.

This is a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, said the MP, adding, “this is by no means acceptable and the German government should apologize the Lebanese people and government for this offense.”

This designation, he continued, has no effect on Hezbollah's activity but will destroy Germany’s face in the public opinion of Lebanon and the Islamic Ummah.

Boroujerdi also hoped that Berlin would soon reconsider its decision.

