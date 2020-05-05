  1. Politics
May 5, 2020, 12:33 PM

Lebanon summons German amb. over Hezbollah designation

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has summoned the German ambassador to the country over the designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization by the German government.

In the meeting, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti asked ambassador Georg Birgelen to clarify Germany’s new decision regarding Hezbollah.

According to Alahed, the envoy claimed that Germany has not designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, rather its activities have been banned in the European country.

The Lebanese minister highlighted that Hezbollah is among the main political parties in the country and represents a vast section of the nation.

Germany on Thursday announced a ban on Hezbollah activities in its soil after designating the group as a terrorist organization. The move received wide backlash from in and out of Lebanon.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that the decision has been made under US pressure and to satisfy the Israeli regime.

