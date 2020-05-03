  1. Politics
Iranian dailies’ headlines on May 3

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the important headlines of the Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 03.

Etela’at

World's top arms dealer is worried about Iran: Zarif

Social characteristics of post-corona era

No subway passenger to pass the gates without masks

Keyhan

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni food storages in Ramadan!

Kim Jung-un appears in public after three weeks

US movements in Iraq: ISIL attacks army, Hashd al-Shabi

Iran’s response to extension of Arms Embargo

Iran’s military satellite sign of its great scientific development

Aftab

How Iran’s oil circumvents Strait of Hormuz?

Ebtekar

World's top war initiator so worried about Iran: Zarif

Kim Jung-un reappears in public

Javan

Coronavirus could ambush for autumn

Iran’s harsh response to extension of Arms Embargo

ISIL’s American-like attack

MR

