Iran exports products to 128 world countries despite sanctions: IRICA

Turning to Iran’s foreign trade record last year [ended March 20, 2020], he said, “despite cruel and unjust sanctions imposed against the country, the country succeeded in exporting its goods to 128 world countries.”

In this period, the Islamic Republic of Iran imported products from 112 countries, he added.

Mir-Ashrafi put Iran’s foreign trade value last year at over $85.107 billion, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 169.302 million tons of products to other countries in this period.”

Of total $85.107 billion worth of Iran’s trade value, exports and imports accounted for more than $41.370 billion and $43.737 billion respectively.

In the same period, Iran’s largest trade partners included Asian, European and African continents, he said, adding, “Iran’s total foreign trade value with Asia stood at over $57 billion, i.e. more than 68 percent of country’s total trade value.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that Iran exported its products to 40 European, 21 Asian, 28 African, and 12 American countries respectively last year.

