Iran-Turkey monthly trade via railway at 54k tons

"In a time span from March 16 to April 13, some 1,657 cargo wagons have commuted between the two countries carrying goods," Rouhollah Latifi said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

"Of this amount, some 1,088 wagons imported 40,375 tons goods from Turkey to Iran, while 569 wagons exported 13,537 tons of goods to Turkey," he added.

"Iran exports to Turkey included polyethylene, urea fertilizer, watermelon, zinc ingot and paraffin, while the country imported bananas, zinc soil, fiber, paper pastes, paper and tobacco from Turkey."

The official named Sarisu trans-boundary market as the only land border where the exchange of goods is underway, presently.

Latifi had previously announced that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, commutes of trucks through the Iran-Turkey Bazargan border have been halted.

According to him, Sarisu was previously used only for imports of medical equipment to Iran, but as of this weekend, it can act as a gateway for imports of all types of goods.

Some 15 trucks can daily commute at Sarisu trans-boundary market, presently, he said on April 7.

Iran and Turkey are also enjoying trade via railway, he added.

Under the outbreak of the coronavirus, Turkey closed its borders as of Feb. 22 and some 420 Turkish trucks that had been stopped in Iran’s Bazargan border returned home in late March.

Since Bazargan Border is located en route Silk Road and more than 45 countries in the world transit their goods and products via this route.

