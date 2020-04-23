Iran summons Swiss envoy over US forces’ moves in PG

Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Thursday.

In reaction to the provocative measures taken by the US forces in the Persian Gulf, Mousavi said, “in this regard, Swiss Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Markus Leitner was summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thu. to receive the official note of protest regarding threats of US forces including presence and illegal, destabilizing measures of the US Navy’s fleet near northern waters of the Persian Gulf and the Iranian coasts.”

The need for observing international maritime rules and regulations as well as freedom of navigation by all parties have been reminded and warned to the US administration in this note of protest, he said, adding, “in addition to defending its maritime right powerfully, Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to any threats and illegal actions in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman proportionately,”

He reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the yesterday’s threatening and provocative remarks of the US President Trump and advises him [Trump], instead of adventurism and playing the blame game, to use its military fleet in his country to help contain and manage the growing spread of coronavirus at the current condition that COVID-19, has been spread in the region and world.”

