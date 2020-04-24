Mousavi advises US officials to read book

“Today is #WorldBookDay! My free advice to US officials: READ BOOK!,” wrote Mousavi in a Friday tweet.

“Had the American leaders read nonfiction books abt world affairs, they'd have stopped making empty threats agnst IRAN. “THE GREAT NATION" relying on the fakes for judgment & outsourcing Iran policy to warmongers!,” he added.

The tweet comes as US officials again threatening Iran with military attack after an encounter in the Persian Gulf with IRGC Navy and following the successful launching of Iran's first military satellite into space on Wednesday.

MNA/IRN83762694