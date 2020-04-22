Empathy, compassion keys to success in combat against Covid-19 under US sanctions: Sayyari

"Despite the US sanctions, Iran stands among pioneer successful countries fighting against the virus," Sayyari said.

He also referred to the formation of Iran's biological defense in 24 provinces saying that "the Army has taken anti-coronavirus measure in 100 cities."

"The Army has also started the implementation of 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver' [to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy] in 24 Iranian provinces," he added.

Considering the recent challenges created by the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran, the Islamic Republic’s Army has spared no efforts to protect people’s health amid the battle against the pandemic.

The force has been working sincerely on the front line against coronavirus since the very first days of its outbreak in the country.

The Iranian Army has always been standing by its people in different challenges, including the current situation that the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus.

The force managed to prepare a 2,000-bed rehabilitation and medical center within 48 hours, which was of particular importance as the country was battling the new virus.

